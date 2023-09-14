Watch live: Nasa announces findings of long-awaited UFO study
Watch live as Nasa announces its findings from a long-awaited UFO study on Thursday, 14 September.
Last year, the space agency announced it had commissioned a study into unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), or UFOs - observations of events in the sky that “cannot be identified as aircraft or as known natural phenomena.”
A panel of Nasa officials, including Administrator Bill Nelson, will appear at the briefing.
Thursday’s announcement comes in the same week that alleged “non-human” alien corpses were displayed in Mexico’s Congress.
Two mummified “corpses” were found in Cusco, Peru, according to a self-proclaimed UFO expert.
Journalist Jaime Maussan claimed under oath that the “corpses” were not part of “our terrestrial evolution” and almost a third of their DNA was “unknown” according to local media.
Today’s panel also follows claims made in June by Air Force veteran David Charles Grusch, who said that the US government has recovered materials that could be proof of UFOs, including an intact craft of “non-human origin,” but they are keeping it a secret from the public.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies