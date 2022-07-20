Nasa could return to Moon in just more than a month, agency says

Nasa’s mega Moon rocket could launch the Orion spacecraft on a test flight around the Moon as early as 29 August, with the space agency targeting 2 and 5 September as back up dates, according to Jim Free, associate administrator of Nasa’s Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate.

“These are [the dates] we are looking to today based on how the work has gone,” Mr Free said during a Wednesday press conference about the impending launch. The dates could change based on weather and other factors he said, but “we’re going to work hard to meet the attempts on those dates.”

Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft are the cornerstones of the space agency’s Artemis Moon program, which aims to return humans to the lunar surface in 2025 with the Artemis III mission. The coming uncrewed test flight, which would see Orion fly around and beyond the Moon and then return to Earth, will be Artemis I.

“The next several weeks will be a flurry of activity,” Mr Free said. “Launch day is going to be here before we know it.”