Nasa reschedules Artemis I launch for Saturday 3 September

After cancelling the launch of its big new Moon rocket at the last minute on Monday, Nasa will make some changes to its approach at the launch pad and try again on Saturday, 3 September.

Nasa officials announced the new launch date at a Tuesday evening press conference and recounted the problems that caused the space agency to scrub the previous launch attempt.

The original launch window for the Artemis I mission opened at 8.33am EDT on Monday, and Nasa had managed to fully fuel it’s Space Launch System rocket on the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, early Monday morning.

But Nasa’s launch team ran into problems when they attempted to thermally condition the main rocket engines on the SLS, chilling them to cold enough temperature to handle the full pressure flows of liquid hydrogen fuel at launch.

“We were unable to get the engines within the thermal conditions for launch,” Artemis Mission Manager Mike Sarafin told reporters Tuesday. “We also had a vent valve issue on the core stage, and it was at that point the team decided to knock off the launch attempt.”