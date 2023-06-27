Nasa finds key life building block carbon molecule in cosmic cloud

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyTech email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope has helped discover a key life-building block carbon molecule in space for the first time.

Researchers, including those from Nasa’s Goddard Space Center in the US say the discovery of the methyl cation (CH 3 +) is important as it aids the formation of more complex carbon-based molecules key for life.

The methyl cation was detected in a young star system with a gas disc around it – known as d203-506 – located about 1,350 light-years away in the Orion Nebula.

Carbon compounds are the foundation of all known life forms and biologists looking for signs of alien life are looking for ways to detect such molecules in other parts of the Universe.

Scientists say the Webb telescope’s exceptional resolution and sensitivity make it an ideal observatory to search for carbon-based molecules in the cosmos.

In particular, researchers say the detection of a series of key emission lines from the methyl cation cemented the latest discovery, which has been published in the journal Nature on Monday.

“This detection not only validates the incredible sensitivity of Webb but also confirms the postulated central importance of CH 3 + in interstellar chemistry,” study co-author Marie-Aline Martin-Drumel from the University of Paris-Saclay said.

Researchers also observed that the cosmic system is bombarded by strong ultraviolet (UV) light from nearby hot, young, massive stars.

Since most planet-forming gas disks go through a period of such intense UV radiation, this is generally expected to destroy complex organic molecules, due to which the discovery of methyl cation might seem to be a surprise.

However, scientists say UV radiation might actually be providing the necessary source of energy for CH 3 + to form in the first place.

Once it forms, they say it could promote additional chemical reactions to build more complex life-building block organic molecules.

While no signs of water could be detected, the molecules found in d203-506 are, however, quite different from typical protoplanetary disks, scientists say.

“This clearly shows that ultraviolet radiation can completely change the chemistry of a protoplanetary disk. It might actually play a critical role in the early chemical stages of the origins of life,” study lead author Olivier Berné from the French National Center for Scientific Research in Toulouse said.