School students in Canada teaming up with Nasa have found that an injection used to treat severe allergies when sent to space turned unsuable as some of its components change into an “extremely poisonous” derivative.

Students from St Brother André Elementary School’s Program for Gifted Learners (PGL) in Ottawa attempted to study in an experiment how cosmic radiation in space would alter the molecular structure of epinephrine, the main component of EpiPens used in the emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions.

The students, collaborating with the University of Ottawa, had sent their experiment to the edge of space via a high-altitude balloon and a rocket, as part of Nasa’s Cubes in Space programme catered to school kids.

When the epinephrine samples returned to Earth, University of Ottawa (uOttawa) researchers found the drug was only 87 per cent pure, with the remaining 13 per cent transformed into “extremely poisonous benzoic acid derivatives”, making the EpiPen unusable.

Cosmic radiation contains high-energy particles released by stars like the Sun, and previous studies have shown it can cause significant risks to the health of astronauts including radiation sickness and increased risk for cancer.

The new research, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, suggests cosmic radiation could alter chemicals like epinephrine.

One of the derivatives from the action of cosmic radiation on epinephrine was reportedly benzoic acid, which the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) classifies as a “health hazard” at high dosages.

“As part of the Cubes in Space, two cubes were put together by the students, with one going on a rocket and the other on a high-altitude balloon,” professor Paul Mayer from uOttawa said.

Researchers analysed both pure epinephrine and the solution from an EpiPen before and after flights.

“The ‘after’ samples showed signs that the epinephrine reacted and decomposed,” Dr Mayer said.

The new findings not only help unravel the effects of cosmic radiation on epinephrine, but also have real-world implications for space travel, scientists said.

“Kids are natural scientists. They are curious and ask questions. We adults just need to facilitate their participation in the scientific process, and then get out of the way and let them explore and learn,” Dr Mayer said.

The young researchers are reportedly designing a capsule to protect epinephrine solution in space so that it doesn’t become unusable.