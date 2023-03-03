Jupiter and Venus filmed side-by-side in California sky

Jupiter and Venus were filmed when they were so close they nearly met in the sky.

This footage shot on the night of Thursday, 2 March, shows the amazing moment from Los Angeles, California.

The phenomenon, called conjunction, had stargazers marvelling from the ground as they witnessed the planets in the night sky.

Conjunctions occur when two planets appear to those on Earth to be nearly grazing each other.

Nasa scientists remarked that this event saw the planets get particularly close.

