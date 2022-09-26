Jump to content

Nasa dart mission - live: Space agency to crash into asteroid to test whether it could save us from apocalypse

Andrew Griffin
Monday 26 September 2022 13:41
<p>An artist’s illustration of Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission as it closes in on the asteroid Dimorphos</p>

An artist’s illustration of Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission as it closes in on the asteroid Dimorphos

(Nasa)

Ten months after launch, NASA‘s asteroid-deflecting DART spacecraft neared a planned impact with its target on Monday in a test of the world’s first planetary defense system, designed to prevent a doomsday collision with Earth.

The cube-shaped “impactor” vehicle, roughly the size of a vending machine with two rectangular solar arrays, was on course to fly into the asteroid Dimorphos, about as large as a football stadium, and self-destruct around 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) some 6.8 million miles (11 million km) from Earth.

The mission’s finale will test the ability of a spacecraft to alter an asteroid’s trajectory with sheer kinetic force, plowing into the object at high speed to nudge it astray just enough to keep our planet out of harm’s way.

It marks the world’s first attempt to change the motion of an asteroid, or any celestial body.

DART, launched by a SpaceX rocket in November 2021, has made most of its voyage under the guidance of NASA‘s flight directors, with control to be handed over to an autonomous on-board navigation system in the final hours of the journey.

How to watch live

Nasa will be hosting live coverage from 6pm local eastern time, through its NASA TV platforms. The best way to watch them tends to be through YouTube, though they can be found on Nasa’s own website, and that stream is below:

Nasa will also be providing images from the spacecraft itself, starting at 5.30pm, through its media channel. That will give just the pictures, without the explanation, so might be harder to follow but more peaceful. That stream is here:

Andrew Griffin26 September 2022 13:24
Collision will happen on Monday evening

Nasa predicts that DART will crash into its asteroid, Dimorphos, at 7.14pm local time on Monday evening. That’s just after midnight in the UK.

(It might take a short while to know it has actually done so, successfully, with engineers needing to receive and then pick through the data.)

Andrew Griffin26 September 2022 13:22
Hello and welcome...

... to The Independent’s live coverage of Nasa’s DART mission, its plan to crash into an asteroid to try out how it might save Earth.

Andrew Griffin26 September 2022 12:51

