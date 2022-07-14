Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nasa releases first Webb Telescope images of Jupiter and Moon Europa

After showing the world the most distant galaxies in the univers on Tuesday, the Webb telescope revealed Jupiter as never before on Thursday.

Jon Kelvey
Friday 15 July 2022 00:01
Comments
<p>Jupiter as seen in near-infrared light by the James Webb Space Telescope. The Jovian moon Europa is seen at left. </p>

Jupiter as seen in near-infrared light by the James Webb Space Telescope. The Jovian moon Europa is seen at left.

(NASA, ESA, CSA, and B. Holler and J. Stansberry (STScI))

Nasa has released the first James Webb Space Telescope images from our own Solar System, capturing the gas giant Jupiter glowing in infrared light.

Also visible are Jupiter’s Moons Europa, Thebe and Metis.

Posted Thursday evening in a Nasa blog, the images are not as highly processed as the five images of distant galaxies and nebulae Nasa shared with the public on Tuesday. Instead, the Jovian images come from data collected during Webb’s commissioning phase during the spring, when operators pointed the telescope at different objects to make sure everything was working properly.

Nevertheless, the images give a taste of the wide range of science Webb can pursue, studying not only distant galaxies, but planets in our own cosmic backyard. And despite coming before official science observations of Jupiter, scientists said the image is striking in its clarity and resolution.

“I couldn’t believe that we saw everything so clearly, and how bright they were,” Stefanie Milam, Webb’s deputy project scientist for planetary science at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center said in a statement. “It’s really exciting to think of the capability and opportunity that we have for observing these kinds of objects in our solar system.”

Recommended

Data from the Webb’s commissioning phase, as well as the data underlying the stunning first images shared with the public on Tuesday, are now being published in the Space Telescope Science Institute’s Mikulski Archive for Space Telescopes for further study.

But scientists won’t have long to wait before Webb’s first cycle of official science observations gets underway this summer, a program that will include observations of Jupiter, Uranus, asteroids and Mars, as well as the most distant galaxies in the Cosmos.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in