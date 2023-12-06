Watch live: Astronauts on ISS celebrate space station’s 25th anniversary

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as astronauta on board International Space Station (ISS) celebrate the 25th anniversary of the space station on Wednesday, 6 December.

A live event with the crew from the station marks a quarter of a century since the Russian Zarya and US Unity modules met up on 6 December 1998.

Nasa is celebrating by holding a space-to-Earth call with Expedition 70 astronauts, Nasa Associate Administrator Bob Cabana, and space station program manager Joel Montalbano.

Cabana was the commander of the mission and the first American to enter the space station on 6 December 1998, when the first two elements of the orbital outpost were attached by astronauts.

Since then, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station for more than 23 years, and it has been visited by 273 people from 21 countries.