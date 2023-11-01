Watch live as Nasa astronauts step out of ISS for spacewalk

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Nasa astronauts step out of the ISS for a spacewalk on Wednesday 1 November.

Mission managers have given the go for Nasa’s Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara to conduct a near seven-hour spacewalk.

The duo will remove radio communications gear and swap hardware that enables the orbiting lab’s solar arrays to track the Sun.

This will be the first spacewalk for both astronauts and the 12th at the space station this year.

On Tuesday, Moghbeli and O’Hara were joined by Commander Andreas Mogensen of the European Space Agency and Satoshi Furukawa of Japan Aerospace Exploration for spacewalk preparations.

The pair kicked off the day with standard medical exams as Mogensen assisted the pair during the temperature, blood pressure, pulse, and respiratory checks.

Furukawa, meanwhile, gathered with the three astronauts reviewing the spacewalk procedures and calling down to ground specialists for a final readiness conference.

Moghbeli and O’Hara also readied their tools and spacesuits inside the Quest airlock where they will begin today’s spacewalk.