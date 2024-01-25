Watch live as Nasa’s SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts hold media briefing ahead of ISS launch

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Nasa’s SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts hold a press conference ahead of the next launch to the International Space Station.

The Crew-8 mission, targeted to launch in mid-February, will carry Nasa’s Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps, as well as Alexander Grebenkin of Roscosmos, to the space station.

Nasa astronaut Tracy C. Dyson, scheduled to launch to the space station on the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft on 21 March, will also participate in the crew briefing and interviews.

They are speaking from the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

For the Crew-8 mission, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the crew aboard a Dragon spacecraft from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on the company’s eighth crew rotation mission for Nasa.

Dyson will launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

This press conference marks the final opportunity for media to speak to the Crew-8 astronauts before they travel to Kennedy Space Center for launch.