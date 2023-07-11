Search for the colourful waltz of the Aurora Borealis in Finland (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The northern lights are set to be visible over much of the US this week.

Unusual activity on the Sun means that the spectacle – usually limited to areas near the far north and south poles – could be visible across 17 states as well as in Canada.

The northern lights, which are also known as the aurora borealis, are the result of solar storms on the Sun that rain down charged particles onto the Earth’s atmosphere. As the two collide, they light up with swirling, bright lights.

The Sun is entering a particularly busy part of its 11-year cycle that will peak in 2024. As such, the latest show might be just one of many that could be visible in the years to come.

The spectacle could be visible across Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Indiana, Maine and Maryland, according to The Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks.