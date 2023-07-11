Devastating floods batter Vermont as water levels continue to rise

Torrential rain has caused devastating flooding in the US state of Vermont.

On Monday, governor Phil Scott declared the extreme weather in some parts of the state to be worse than flooding seen during 2011's Tropical Storm Irene.

More than 100 rescues have been made across the state, Vermont Emergency Management said Tuesday.

Extensive flooding in Montpelier, Vermont's capital, prompted a closure of a section of the city.

Joe Biden declared an emergency in Vermont, authorising the Federal Emergency Management Agency to deploy disaster relief efforts.