Comedian Pete Davidson is going to be shot into space by Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin, it has announced.

He will join five other customers on the private space company’s latest hop into space. Mr Davidson is a guest of Blue Origin, according to company spokeswoman Sara Blask, while the other crew members are paid customers of the space launch company.

The news comes in the wake of headlines about Mr Davidson, Kim Kardashian, and Ms Kardashian’s soon-to-be ex-husband, rapper Kanye West. Mr West has taken his distaste for Mr Davidson public, recently releasing a music video featuring the burial of a cartoon likeness of Mr Davidson.

Ms Kardashian and Mr West share four children.

The space launch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. 23March and will utilize Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft, a sub-orbital launch vehicle launching from the company’s Launch Site One in West Texas.

Unlike the orbital Inspiration 4 flight in September, a private space mission lasting several days, the New Shepard flight will allow participants about three minutes of microgravity at the peak of their roughly 10 minute long flight.