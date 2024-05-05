Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In focus

There’s a whole unknown planet waiting to be discovered – and scientists know how they’re going to find it

Ten times as big as our own Earth, Planet 9 sits at the edge of our solar system. Now, a new telescope could be about to find it, writes Andrew Griffin

Sunday 05 May 2024 06:00
Comments
Cosmic mystery: Astronomers are still undecided about whether the planet even exists
Cosmic mystery: Astronomers are still undecided about whether the planet even exists (Caltech/R Hurt (IPAC))

Far away in our solar system, out beyond Neptune and even further than that, there is a whole chunk of space that still remains largely mysterious. It can be tempting to think – in an era when we can examine planets that are thousands of light years away – that our own planetary neighbourhood is conquered and charted.

But it is not. Those “extreme trans-Neptunian objects”, or ETNOs, lie 250 times as far away from the Sun as we are. (That’s close by compared to the Oort Cloud, a theoretical shell of objects as much as 200,000 times as far away from the Sun as we are.) Those ETNOs are astonishingly distant, and we know very little about them.

What we do know, however, seems a little odd. They seem to have a tilted orbit, and exhibit other unexpected behaviour. They were all clustered together in a way that wouldn’t normally be expected.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in