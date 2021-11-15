(Independent)

A test of an anti-satellite weapon has spread dangerous debris across space, the US State Department has said.

It accused Russia of conducting the test that has since led to a dangerous cloud of hundreds of thousands of objects being dispersed above Earth.

The accusation came just hours after crew members on the International Space Station – representing both the US and Russian space agencies – were forced to shelter in place as a cloud of debris threatened the floating lab.

“This test will significantly increase the risk to astronauts and cosmonauts on the International Space Station, as well as to other human spaceflight activities,” a State Department spokesperson said.

“Russia’s dangerous and irresponsible behavior jeopardizes the long term sustainability of our space and clearly demonstrates that Russia’s claims of opposing the weaponization of space are disingenuous and hypocritical.”