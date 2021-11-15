Russia anti-satellite test - live: Debris flying around space as astronauts shelter in place on ISS, US says
A test of an anti-satellite weapon has spread dangerous debris across space, the US State Department has said.
It accused Russia of conducting the test that has since led to a dangerous cloud of hundreds of thousands of objects being dispersed above Earth.
The accusation came just hours after crew members on the International Space Station – representing both the US and Russian space agencies – were forced to shelter in place as a cloud of debris threatened the floating lab.
“This test will significantly increase the risk to astronauts and cosmonauts on the International Space Station, as well as to other human spaceflight activities,” a State Department spokesperson said.
“Russia’s dangerous and irresponsible behavior jeopardizes the long term sustainability of our space and clearly demonstrates that Russia’s claims of opposing the weaponization of space are disingenuous and hypocritical.”
UK Ministry of Defence condemns Russian action
“This destructive anti-satellite missile test by Russia shows a complete disregard for the security, safety and sustainability of space,” said the UK’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.
NASA Chief of Exploration Mission Planning condemns Russia
Nujoud Fahoum Merancy took to Twitter to explain to explain the science - and dangers - of explosions in space.
“This is what hypervelocity impacts look like (ISS Lab module shield test here at NASA JSC). even small particles are no joke at these speeds,” she wrote.
US accuses Russia of blowing up satellite and putting lives at risk
Hello and welcome...
... to The Independent’s live coverage of the ongoing fallout from what appears to be the test of an anti-satellite weapon in space.
