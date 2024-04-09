Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russia aborts test launch of new heavy-lift space rocket at last minute

The Angara-A5 rocket was scheduled to lift off from the Vostochny space launch facility

Rich Booth
Tuesday 09 April 2024 11:11
In this photo released by Roscosmos space corporation on Monday, April 8, 2024 an Angara-A5 rocket is seen during preparation for the launch at Vostochny space launch facility
In this photo released by Roscosmos space corporation on Monday, April 8, 2024 an Angara-A5 rocket is seen during preparation for the launch at Vostochny space launch facility (Roscosmos space corporation)

Russian space officials have aborted the test launch of a new heavy-lift rocket at the last minute.

The Angara-A5 rocket was scheduled to lift off from the Vostochny space launch facility at 0900 GMT Tuesday, but the launch was aborted moments before. No reason was given and no new time for the next launch attempt was immediately set.

Tuesday's launch was to be the fourth for the Angara-A5, a heavy-lift version of the new Angara family of rockets that has been developed to replace the Soviet-designed Proton rockets.

The previous three launches were carried out from the Plesetsk launchpad in northwestern Russia.

After the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union, Russia leased the Baikonur Cosmodrome from Kazakhstan and continued to use it for most of its space launches. The agreement with Kazakhstan allows Russia to keep leasing Baikonur for $115 million a year through 2050.

Russia Space (Roscosmos space corporation)

While Russia’s Roscosmos state corporation has continued to rely on Baikonur, Russian authorities have developed Vostochny as the facility of choice for Angara launches. The construction of the new spaceport has dragged on for longer than planned and it has seen only limited use so far.

