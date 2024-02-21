An image of the ERS-2 satellite as it heads towards Earth (HEO/ ESA)

An out-of-control satellite is hurtling towards Earth, nearly three decades after it first launched.

The ERS-2 satellite, which served as an observation platform, is expected to enter the Earth’s atmosphere at some point on Wednesday.

The European Space Agency (ESA) said the risks associated with the two-tonne satellite are “very low”, however there is still a chance that fragments could hit populated areas.

Mirko Albani from ESA’s Earth Observation Ground Segment Department said: “It’s worth highlighting that none of the elements that might re-enter the atmosphere (and reach the surface) are radioactive or toxic.”

The predicted time for the satellite entering the Earth’s atmosphere is currently 3.49pm GMT (10.49 EST) on Wednesday, however a window of uncertainty means it could fall any time between 2pm and 5.30pm.

