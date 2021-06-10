The world is set to be treated to an annular solar eclipse – or the ring of fire.

The arrangement of the Moon, Sun and Earth will mean that lucky people will get to see the sky lit up by what looks like a blazing circle, as the Sun moves behind the Moon and peeks out from behind it.

Here’s the key facts on the event, which will happen on the morning of 10 June.

What is it?

The eclipse this week is an annular solar eclipse, which is also known as a “ring of fire”. And that’s actually what it looks like: a circle of flame around the edges of the Moon.

“Annular” comes from the Latin “annulus”, or ring. It is distinct from a total eclipse because the relative size of the Moon in the sky means that it cannot fully block out the Sun, and instead leaves the ring around it, rather than plunging it into complete darkness.

Where can I see it?

The track starts in Canada, north of the Great Lakes, and crosses all the way across to the Arctic Ocean, via the North Pole, and ends in north-eastern Siberia. It’s in those places that the eclipse will be at its maximum: for just under four minutes, nine-tenths of the Sun will be covered up.

The unfortunate fact is that not many people live in that area. However, a slightly less intense version of the eclipse will be visible in more populated areas, too.

It will be visible across the east coast of the US, most of Europe including the UK and Ireland, and northern Asia. In those places, it will be partial – it will be a crescent sun, just like the crescent moon, where some of it peaks out of the side.

When will it happen?

In the US, the maximum eclipse will be visible shortly after sunrise. That varies slightly depending on location, but in New York the most obvious time happens at 5.32am and it ends around an hour later.

In the UK, it’s about five hours later. The maximum eclipse will happen just before noon.

In some places, such as parts of Michigan, Minnesota, Maitoba and Ontario, the eclipse will actually begin before the sunrise. While the actual sight won’t be visible, the twilight will appear strange; it will brighten and then pause, while the eclipse happens over the other side of the horizon.

How can I watch it?

With caution. While an eclipse is a great spectacle, it is also a dangerous one.

As such, you should take caution never to look at the Sun with the naked eye, including when it is passing behind the Moon. Even though it will be covered, looking at the partial eclipse can still do serious and lasting damage.

Instead, the best way is to get hold of a special filter, which blocks out much of the light and allows you to see safely. They can be bought relatively easily online.