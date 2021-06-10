Solar eclipse 2021 - live: ‘Ring of fire’ to appear in UK and US skies today
The world is about to be treated to an annular solar eclipse, or the “ring of fire”.
The Moon will move in front of the Sun and block out most of its light, leaving only a blazing circle around it.
It will be visible in some form across the east coast of the US, most of Europe including the UK and Ireland, and northern Asia. Not everyone will get the full celestial sight – in those places it will be partial, and the Sun will appear as a crescent in the sky – but lots of people will get to see some of it.
It begins at before sunrise on the east coast of the US, and so will already be happening when the sun comes up in the sky. In the UK, the maximum eclipse happens just before noon.
As ever, the most important warning is never to look at it directly: without equipment such as eclipse glasses, the light could do substantial and permanent damage to your eyes.
How ‘partial’ will the solar eclipse be?
In the UK and Ireland (and in many other places besides), the eclipse will not be total: it’s a “partial” solar eclipse today. Up to two-thirds of the Sun will be blocked out, according to the Royal Astronomical Society.
(It’s also an “annular” solar eclipse – ie, the Moon doesn’t fully obscure the Sun, so it forms that ring around it.)
When to see it – and how
Hello and welcome
... to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s annular solar eclipse, or “ring of fire”.
