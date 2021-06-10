(AFP via Getty Images)

The world is about to be treated to an annular solar eclipse, or the “ring of fire”.

The Moon will move in front of the Sun and block out most of its light, leaving only a blazing circle around it.

It will be visible in some form across the east coast of the US, most of Europe including the UK and Ireland, and northern Asia. Not everyone will get the full celestial sight – in those places it will be partial, and the Sun will appear as a crescent in the sky – but lots of people will get to see some of it.

It begins at before sunrise on the east coast of the US, and so will already be happening when the sun comes up in the sky. In the UK, the maximum eclipse happens just before noon.

As ever, the most important warning is never to look at it directly: without equipment such as eclipse glasses, the light could do substantial and permanent damage to your eyes.