Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Solar Eclipse 2024: Nasa map shows path of totality

Mexico’s Pacific coast will likely be first to experience total solar eclipse

Vishwam Sankaran
Monday 08 April 2024 11:43
Comments
Close
Related video: What sunglasses can you wear for solar eclipse?

Nasa has released a new map showing the path along the US – stretching from Texas to Maine – from where the total solar eclipse will be visible on 8 April 2024.

The rare cosmic event will be visible across North America, passing over Mexico and Canada, turning the day skies briefly into night.

It will begin over the South Pacific Ocean, and Mexico’s Pacific coast will likely be the first to experience totality at 11.07am PDT on 8 April, weather permitting.

The total solar eclipse will then continue its path from Mexico, entering the US in Texas, traveling through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Some parts of Tennessee and Michigan will also experience the total eclipse.

Recommended

Outside these areas, people throughout all the 48 contiguous US states will will have a chance to see a partial solar eclipse, when the moon covers part of the sun, according to Nasa.

The eclipse will then enter Canada in Southern Ontario, and continue through Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Cape Breton.

It will exit the continent on the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland, Canada, at 5.16pm NDT.

People along the path of totality stretching from Texas to Maine will have the chance to see a total solar eclipse; outside this path, a partial solar eclipse will be visible. (Nasa)

About 44 million people live inside the 185km-wide (115 mile) path of totality stretching from Mexico to Canada, with 32 million of them in the US.

During a total solar eclipse, the moon lines up perfectly between the Earth and the sun, completely blocking the face of the Sun for a few minutes.

Since in this current event, the moon will make the month’s closest approach to the Earth a day before the eclipse. Totality is expected to last longer to the tune of over seven minutes.

The last time totality lasted longer than seven minutes was in 1973 over Africa and won’t again happen until 2150 over the Pacific.

North America is not expected to see another eclipse again till 2033, and there will not be another eclipse spanning coast-to-coast in the US until 2045.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in