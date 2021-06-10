A “ring of fire” has appeared in the skies over Europe and the US – and been captured in stunning new images.

The pictures show the crescent Sun that appeared as the Moon moved in front of it and blocked its light.

The event was an annular solar eclipse, meaning that the arrangement and the Sun and Moon was never enough to fully block out the light, as in a total eclipse. Instead, it leaves a blazing ring around the outside of the Moon, as the light from the Sun creeps out.

In most places that got to see it, however, the Sun was never that fully blocked out. Instead, the Moon moved only partly over the Sun, leaving a piece missing like a half-eaten cookie.

That nonetheless made for stunning images as the eclipse appeared over some of the world’s biggest cities and most famous landmarks:

The sun rises partially eclipsed June 10, 2021 in this view taken from behind a window (hence the doubling effect) of Summit One Vanderbilt, a high rise in New York City (AFP via Getty Images)

Illustration picture shows a partial lunar eclipse, in Brussels, Thursday 10 June 2021 (BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

A annular (partial solar) eclipse is seen as the sun rises over Scituate Light in Scituate, Massachusetts (AFP via Getty Images)

A partial solar eclipse is seen behind the Crimea and Indian Mutiny memorial outside Westminster Abbey (Getty Images)

annular (partial solar) eclipse is seen as the sun rises over Scituate Light in Scituate, Massachusetts (AFP via Getty Images)

A partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises to the left of the United States Capitol building (NASA via Getty Images)

A partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises behind the Statue of Freedom atop the United States Capitol Building (NASA via Getty Images)

clipsed sun rises over Tobermory on June 10, 2021 in Ontario, Canada (AFP via Getty Images)

A partial solar eclipse is seen over the Houses of Parliament on June 10, 2021 in London, England (Getty Images)