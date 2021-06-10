The pictures show the crescent Sun that appeared as the Moon moved in front of it and blocked its light.
The event was an annular solar eclipse, meaning that the arrangement and the Sun and Moon was never enough to fully block out the light, as in a total eclipse. Instead, it leaves a blazing ring around the outside of the Moon, as the light from the Sun creeps out.
In most places that got to see it, however, the Sun was never that fully blocked out. Instead, the Moon moved only partly over the Sun, leaving a piece missing like a half-eaten cookie.
That nonetheless made for stunning images as the eclipse appeared over some of the world’s biggest cities and most famous landmarks:
