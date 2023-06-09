Watch live as astronauts step out of the ISS for spacewalk

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as astronauts Steve Bowen and Woody Hoburg step out of the International Space Station for a spacewalk on Friday 9 June.

According to Nasa, the pair will install an iROSA (International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array) to augment power generation for the 1A power channel on the station’s starboard truss structure.

Each new IROSA will produce more than 20 kilowatts of electricity, and once all are installed, will enable a 30 per cent increase in power production over the ISS’s current arrays.

For the spacewalk, Bowen will serve as extravehicular crew member 1 (EV 1) and will wear a distinctive suit with red stripes.

Hoburg will serve as extravehicular crew member 2 (EV 2) and will wear the unmarked suit.

The spacewalk will be the ninth for Bowen and the first for Hoburg and is expected to last around seven hours.