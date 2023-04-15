Watch live: SpaceX cargo craft undocks from International Space Station

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as a SpaceX cargo craft undocks from the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday, 15 April.

The Dragon cargo resupply spacecraft will return scientific research samples and hardware to Earth for Nasa.

Once it undocks safely from the ISS, the cargo craft will make a parachute-assisted splashdown off the coast of Florida, before its experiments are quickly taken to Nasa's Space Station Processing Facility at the Kennedy Space Center with minimal exposure to Earth's gravity.

The spacecraft is returning with around 4,300lb (1950kg) of supplies and scientific experiments designed to take advantage of the space station’s microgravity environment.

Experiments conducted include a space tomato harvest, growing higher-quality crystals, analysing ageing arteries, and how fuel temperature affects material flammability.

The CRS-27 craft was launched on 14 March 2023 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

