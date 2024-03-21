Watch live as SpaceX launches mission to deliver experiments, food and coffee to ISS

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as a SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft launches to the International Space Station on Thursday 21 March to deliver food, supplies, equipment and science investigations.

Elon Musk’s company is targeting this afternoon for Falcon 9’s launch of Dragon’s 30th Commercial Resupply Services mission to the ISS.

It will launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida with liftoff hoped for 4:55pm. A backup launch opportunity is available on Friday 22 March at 4:29pm.

The food headed into orbit this time around is not your typical space food.

Heidi Parris, associate program scientist at Nasa’s International Space Station Program Research Office, said during a Tuesday afternoon media conference that among the 6000 pounds of cargo will be a fresh food kit, including citrus, apples, and cherry tomatoes.

“They have two coffee kits, which I would probably be the most excited about,” Parris said.

“The crew requested those, so we’re making sure we get them some fresh coffee.”