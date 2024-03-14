Watch live as SpaceX attempts to launch Starship in third test flight of world’s biggest rocket
Watch live as SpaceX attempts to launch its Starship rocket on Thursday 14 March, in a huge test of Elon Musk’s ambitions to send humans to Mars.
The third test flight of the world’s biggest rocket will see it lift off from a launchpad at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.
Two previous attempts to fly the uncrewed rocket from Texas to Hawaii both ended in high-altitude explosions. The third launch will see a different route attempted, with a splashdown site in the Indian Ocean.
“Each of these flight tests continue to be just that: a test,” SpaceX said ahead of the Starship launch attempt.
“They aren’t occurring in a lab or on a test stand, but are putting flight hardware in a flight environment to maximise learning.”
SpaceX suggested on Thursday morning that the weather is 70 per cent favourable for the launch attempt, which is now scheduled for 8:25am local time (1:25pm GMT) after a number of pushbacks.
