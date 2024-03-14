Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as SpaceX attempts to launch its Starship rocket on Thursday 14 March, in a huge test of Elon Musk’s ambitions to send humans to Mars.

The third test flight of the world’s biggest rocket will see it lift off from a launchpad at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

Two previous attempts to fly the uncrewed rocket from Texas to Hawaii both ended in high-altitude explosions. The third launch will see a different route attempted, with a splashdown site in the Indian Ocean.

“Each of these flight tests continue to be just that: a test,” SpaceX said ahead of the Starship launch attempt.

“They aren’t occurring in a lab or on a test stand, but are putting flight hardware in a flight environment to maximise learning.”

SpaceX suggested on Thursday morning that the weather is 70 per cent favourable for the launch attempt, which is now scheduled for 8:25am local time (1:25pm GMT) after a number of pushbacks.