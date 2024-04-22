Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK’s newest astronaut graduates from space training

Rosemary Coogan becomes the country’s third astronaut following Helen Sharman, and Tim Peake.

Nina Massey
Monday 22 April 2024 09:44
Rosemary Coogan has graduated from astronaut training with the European Space Agency (ESA/PA)
Rosemary Coogan has graduated from astronaut training with the European Space Agency (ESA/PA) (PA Media)

The UK’s Rosemary Coogan has gained her astronaut wings, graduating from space training as a new European Space Agency (Esa) astronaut.

After completing one year of rigorous basic astronaut training, Ms Coogan, along with Sophie Adenot, Pablo Alvarez Fernandez, Raphael Liegeois, Marco Sieber and Australian Space Agency astronaut candidate Katherine Bennell-Pegg received astronaut certification.

After receiving the certification at ESA’s European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany, the astronauts have become eligible for spaceflight.

An astrophysicist with two master’s degrees from Durham University and an astronomy doctorate from Sussex, Ms Coogan was selected to join the ESA’s astronaut training programme in 2022, after beating more than 22,500 applicants.

Born in Northern Ireland, she will become the UK’s third astronaut, following Helen Sharman, who became the first Briton in space in 1989, and Tim Peake, who went to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2015.

Basic astronaut training involved honing skills in spacecraft systems, spacewalking, flight engineering, robotics and life support systems, as well as survival and medical training.

They will now move on to the phases of pre-assignment and mission-specific training, paving the way for future missions to the ISS and beyond.

