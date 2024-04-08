Total solar eclipse in pictures: Photos of celestial spectacle as the US goes dark
Images show the Moon blocking out the Sun in a rare event that won’t be seen again for decades
People have gathered across North America to take in a total solar eclipse.
Birds started chirping, the sky went dark and the air went cold as the Moon blocked out the Sun.
Such an event won’t be seen again in the region until 2044, meaning that some people travelled across the world to take it in.
But others captured it on cameras to ensure that the world can remember what some have called the Great North American Eclipse.
Images show it appearing over Mexico, before arriving in the US at Texas and then moving to the north eastern corner of the country, and on into Canada.
In Mexico, where the eclipse arrived in the Americas, the sun could be seen peeking out from behind the Moon.
When the moment of totality arrived, some pictures were able to show the sun’s corona reaching out from behind the Moon. Usually, that corona is hidden by the brightness of the rest of the Sun.
Since it arrived in the middle of the day, the eclipse interrupted normal activities – including baseball games.
The eclipse was commemorated by events staged to celebrate its arrival. That included Nasa displays – and dogs.
All around the world, people took to viewing parties to watch as the eclipse arrived.
Even The Independent’s New York team stepped out of the office to take in the sight.
The eclipse began around lunchtime on Wednesday afternoon.
