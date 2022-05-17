UFO sightings are ‘frequent and continuing’ – and some cannot be explained, Navy admits
Intelligence officials admit ongoing reality of UFO sightings at first Congressional hearing in decades
UFO sightings are “frequent and continuous,” a naval intelligence officer told members of a Congressional intelligence committee Tuesday morning.
In his opening statements before the committee, Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray told members of the US House Intelligence Committee's subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation that UFO sightings — or Unidentified Aerial Phenomona (UAPs) in the Pentagon’s new terminology — have been common on military ranges since the 2000s.
Mr Bray’s testimony comes as part of the first Congressional hearing on UFOs in more than 50 years.
The hearing follows the release of an Intelligence report in 2021 that concluded more than 140 UFO sightings since 2004 could not be explained, and and were not tricks of light or sensors.
“It’s clear that many of the sightings are physical objects, based on the data that we have,” Mr Bray affirmed at Tuesday’s hearing.
Most of these sightings fall into one of five categories, he says: airborne clutter, national atmospheric phenomena, US industry development programs, foreign adversaries, or “other.”
