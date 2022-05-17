Liveupdated1652779428

UFO news – live: Pentagon officials to give evidence to senate panel

There have been 144 encounters of mysterious craft between 2004 and 2021

Adam Smith
Tuesday 17 May 2022
The documents reveal incidents that happened between 2013 and 2019, following the Pentagon revealing videos of unidentified objects&nbsp;last month
A House Intelligence subcommittee will today hold a hearing about unidentified flying objects and the possibility that we have encounted alien life.

The hearing on “unidentified aerial phenomena” will be broadcast on the House Intelligence’s YouTube page at 9:00am ET (2:00pm GMT).

Testimony is expected from many high-ranking intelligence and defence officials. It follows a report on UAPs last year which found that there were 144 encounters between 2004 and 2021.

Although the report said that the evidence was “largely inconclusive”, it stated the most of the phenomena reported “do represent physical objects” and that the United States currently lack data to indicate any UAP are part of a foreign collection program or indicative of a major technological advancement by a potential adversary.”

The proceedings will be chaired by Representative Andre Carson, who said that people needed to be informed about the events.

“Congress hasn’t held a public hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena (UFO’s) in over 50 years”, he tweeted. “Americans need to know more about these unexplained occurrences.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has also said that “there’s much to learn about unidentified aerial phenomena” and that “the American people deserve full transparency.”

Watch the hearing live

The hearing will be played on the House Intelligence’s YouTube channel. The livestream - when it starts in four hours - can be watched below.

Adam Smith 17 May 2022
Pentagon officials to talk about UFOs

Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog on the US House subcommittee on “unidentified aerial phenomena”

Adam Smith 17 May 2022

