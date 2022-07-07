A US Space Force rocket exploded just moments after launch late Wednesday above Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The unarmed Minotaur II+ exploded just 11 seconds after lift off, and around 11.01pm PDT. No one was injured in the explosion, according to a Space Force media release about the incident, and the resulting debris fell around the launch pad — the nearest large town, Lompoc, is roughly 20 miles south of the base.

"We always have emergency response teams on standby prior to every launch," Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander Col. Kris Barcomb said in a press statement. "Safety is our priority at all times."