Duo celebrate European qualification, plus cute dogs – Friday’s sporting social

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 26 August 2022 18:00
Aaron Ramsey’s Nice qualified for the Europa Conference League (Daniel Cole/AP)
(AP)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 26.

Football

Aaron Ramsey and Barry Douglas are heading to the Europa Conference League.

Pablo Zabaleta was in Barcelona.

Raheem Sterling was preparing to take on Leicester.

Awwwwwww too cute!

Tennis

Liam Broady’s US Open run ended – but he was still supporting the other Britons.

Shelby Rogers still hasn’t got to grips with the Big Apple.

Cricket

Ben Foakes was celebrating.

KP had a few hazards to deal with on the golf course.

Happy birthday England and Surrey batter Rory Burns.

Cycling

It’s not always sunny in Spain.

Darts

MVG had a job to do in New Zealand.

Formula One

There was rain during practice in Belgium.

