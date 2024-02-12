Adam Peaty left disappointed after 100m World Championships final

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty finished third on his return to the World Championships 100 metres breaststroke final in Doha.

Peaty was sidelined from the 2022 event due to a foot injury, and he missed out last year after stepping away from the sport to prioritise his mental health.

After qualifying fastest for the final, 29-year-old Peaty did not threaten gold medallist Nic Fink, of the United States, who led from start to finish.

Fink clocked 58.57 seconds, with Italian Nicolo Martinenghi second in 58.84 and then Peaty, who has won the event on three occasions, taking bronze in 59.10.

“It’s great to race some of the best in the world, and at the same time get used to those heats, semis, finals again,” Peaty told Eurovision Sport.

“I think I pushed it a little bit too far in that first 50, but at the end of the day it is good to be part of.

“Massive well done to everyone in that race, because it is definitely not an easy race to do.”