Adams on Strictly and Clayton’s Christmas socks – Wednesday’s sporting social

Gareth Bale and Los Angeles FC team-mate Kellyn Acosta threw the first pitch at an LA Dodgers game.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 10 August 2022 17:54
Tony Adams and Jonny Clayton (Chris Radburn/Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tony Adams and Jonny Clayton (Chris Radburn/Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 10.

Football

Gareth Bale and Los Angeles FC team-mate Kellyn Acosta threw the first pitch at an LA Dodgers game.

A new challenge for Tony Adams.

Team MOTD got down to work.

Limitless Zlatan.

Liverpool marked a special day in their history.

Nottingham Forest got game ready.

Cricket

Brian Lara and Adam Gilchrist paid tribute to Rudi Koertzen.

Ben Stokes felt proud.

Chris Woakes, James Anderson and Kate Cross enjoyed commentary.

Darts

Is that bad luck?

Motor Racing

Valtteri Bottas tried out a different set of wheels.

Boxing

Camp life for Triple G.

Tyson Fury was feeling positive.

Carl Frampton was thankful for the magic.

Golf

Quick-fire questions for Lee Westwood.

