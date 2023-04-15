Protestors cause delay to start of the 175th Grand National at Aintree

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The start of the Randox Grand National was delayed after a number of protestors made their way on to the track at Aintree.

Animal Rising had threatened to disrupt the four-and-a-quarter-mile race and were protesting from early on Saturday morning outside the track.

As the National runners were in the parade ring, a number of protestors breached security fences around the Liverpool venue and ran on to the course.

The horses were sent back to the pre-parade ring, with the race facing an indefinite delay.