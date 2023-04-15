Jump to content

Protestors cause delay to start of the 175th Grand National at Aintree

The race was due to start at 5.15pm.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 15 April 2023 17:20
Police officers respond to Animal Rising activists (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police officers respond to Animal Rising activists (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

The start of the Randox Grand National was delayed after a number of protestors made their way on to the track at Aintree.

Animal Rising had threatened to disrupt the four-and-a-quarter-mile race and were protesting from early on Saturday morning outside the track.

As the National runners were in the parade ring, a number of protestors breached security fences around the Liverpool venue and ran on to the course.

The horses were sent back to the pre-parade ring, with the race facing an indefinite delay.

