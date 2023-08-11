Jump to content

Alan Shearer keen to protect PL goalscoring record – Friday’s sporting social

Jamie Carragher defended Liverpool’s lavish spending.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 11 August 2023 18:39
Alan Shearer urged Harry Kane to hurry up and join Bayern Munich (Adam Davy/PA)
Alan Shearer urged Harry Kane to hurry up and join Bayern Munich (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 11.

Football

Alan Shearer was prepared to go to extreme lengths to protect his record Premier League goals haul, as Harry Kane neared a move to Bayern Munich from Tottenham.

Former Spurs stars Gary Lineker and Ramon Vega stuck up for Bayern.

Jamie Carragher defended Liverpool’s lavish spending…

…but soon had a, er, change of heart.

JJ Watt was buzzing before Burnley’s Premier League return against Manchester City.

Swansea announced a new signing in a creative way.

Luis Enrique opted for a bird’s eye view.

Andres Iniesta was hard at work with his new club Emirates.

Golf

Sergio Garcia is still loving LIV life.

F1

George Russell met up with Daniel Ricciardo.

Basketball

Dwyane Wade was feeling the love.

