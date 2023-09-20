Jump to content

Van Dijk dunks and Zlatan shows off – Wednesday’s sporting social

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world..

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 20 September 2023 18:00
Virgil van Dijk was playing basketball (Peter Byrne/PA)
Virgil van Dijk was playing basketball (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 20.

Football

Virgil van Dunk.

Love was in the air at Tottenham.

Zlatan as modest as ever.

Casemiro was ready for Europe.

Jurrien Timber’s recovery continued.

Split allegiances for Schweinsteiger.

Cricket

Ben Stokes left Alastair Cook stunned with his golfing prowess.

Hampshire cursed the weather.

Boxing

Conor Benn returned.

Rugby union

England kept themselves busy at the World Cup.

Tennis

Ons Jabeur thanked Billie Jean King.

Serena struggled.

