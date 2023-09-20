Van Dijk dunks and Zlatan shows off – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 20.

Football

Virgil van Dunk.

Love was in the air at Tottenham.

Zlatan as modest as ever.

Casemiro was ready for Europe.

Jurrien Timber’s recovery continued.

Split allegiances for Schweinsteiger.

Cricket

Ben Stokes left Alastair Cook stunned with his golfing prowess.

Hampshire cursed the weather.

Boxing

Conor Benn returned.

Rugby union

England kept themselves busy at the World Cup.

Tennis

Ons Jabeur thanked Billie Jean King.

Serena struggled.