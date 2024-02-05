Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

The best photos from an action-packed weekend of sport.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 05 February 2024 05:00
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk accepted responsibility for the blunder which gifted Arsenal their second goal (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal closed to within two points of Liverpool with a 3-1 win over the Premier League leaders at the Emirates Stadium.

Scotland held on for a 27-26 victory over Wales in the Guinness Six Nations as England came from behind to win in Italy, while England’s cricketers face a record run chase to win the second Test against India.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

