The sporting weekend in pictures
The best photos from an action-packed weekend of sport.
Arsenal closed to within two points of Liverpool with a 3-1 win over the Premier League leaders at the Emirates Stadium.
Scotland held on for a 27-26 victory over Wales in the Guinness Six Nations as England came from behind to win in Italy, while England’s cricketers face a record run chase to win the second Test against India.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.