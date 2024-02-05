The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal closed to within two points of Liverpool with a 3-1 win over the Premier League leaders at the Emirates Stadium.

Scotland held on for a 27-26 victory over Wales in the Guinness Six Nations as England came from behind to win in Italy, while England’s cricketers face a record run chase to win the second Test against India.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.