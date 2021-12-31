Alex Ferguson turns 80 and new year plans are made – Friday’s sporting social
We look at some of the best examples of social from 31 December
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 31 December.
Football
Sir Alex Ferguson celebrated his 80th birthday.
Harry Kane reflected on the past year and looked ahead to 2022.
As did Harry Maguire
Ben Chilwell vowed to return.
Cristiano Ronaldo wished his mother a happy birthday.
The Premier League turned the clock back.
As did Barcelona with some Puyol magic.
Formula One
Valtteri Bottas celebrated the New Year in Sydney.
New Year’s Eve marked the end of one chapter for the Finnish driver.
Romain Grosjean celebrated his daughter’s fourth birthday.
Cricket
Happy 45th birthday to former England bowler Matthew Hoggard.
Cycling
Room service for Geraint Thomas as he spent New Year’s Eve in isolation.
Athletics
Christine Ohuruogu took on a challenge with a young hero.
