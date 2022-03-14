The sporting weekend in pictures
Ukraine winger Andriy Yarmolenko came off the bench to score in West Ham’s 2-1 triumph over Aston Villa.
The crisis in Ukraine continued to overshadow the sporting programme over the weekend and Andriy Yarmolenko made an emotional appearance for West Ham.
Playing for the first time since Russia invaded his country, the Ukraine international came off the bench to score in the Hammers’ 2-1 victory over Aston Villa.
Chelsea were also in action after a dramatic week in which their owner Roman Abramovich had his assets frozen by the UK Government due to his links with Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Here, the PA news agency looks back on the sporting weekend in pictures.
