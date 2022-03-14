The sporting weekend in pictures

Ukraine winger Andriy Yarmolenko came off the bench to score in West Ham’s 2-1 triumph over Aston Villa.

Andy Hampson
Monday 14 March 2022 05:00
Andriy Yarmolenko acknowledges the crowd after his emotional goalscoring appearance for West Ham (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

The crisis in Ukraine continued to overshadow the sporting programme over the weekend and Andriy Yarmolenko made an emotional appearance for West Ham.

Playing for the first time since Russia invaded his country, the Ukraine international came off the bench to score in the Hammers’ 2-1 victory over Aston Villa.

Chelsea were also in action after a dramatic week in which their owner Roman Abramovich had his assets frozen by the UK Government due to his links with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Here, the PA news agency looks back on the sporting weekend in pictures.

Yarmolenko scored the first goal for the Hammers after coming off the bench (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Football continued to stand for the people of Ukraine with Arsenal and Leicester players showing their support before their Premier League game on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)
Kai Havertz scored a late winner as Chelsea ended a week of turmoil following the Government’s sanctioning of Abramovich by beating Newcastle (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)
After a week of speculation about his future at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo responded in characteristic fashion by scoring a hat-trick against Tottenham (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)
In the title race, Luis Diaz bravely headed Liverpool’s opener in their 2-0 win over Brighton, taking a blow in a controversial challenge from Robert Sanchez in the process (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)
England captain Joe Root reached a century on the fifth day but the first Test against West Indies in Antigua ended in a draw (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
(AP)
England were beaten 32-15 in their Guinness Six Nations clash against Ireland at Twickenham (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)
Finlay Bealham was among Ireland’s four try-scorers (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)
Stuart Hogg scored Scotland’s fifth try in a 33-22 win over Italy in Rome (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Tommy Fleetwood was two shots off the lead at the end of the second round of The Players Championship, which only reached its halfway stage on Sunday due to poor weather (Gerald Herbert/AP)
(AP)

Neil Simpson (left), Great Britain’s only gold medallist at the Paralympics, was again in action in the slalom on the final day of competition in Beijing before carrying the nation’s flag at the closing ceremony (Andy Wong/AP)
(AP)
Beth Mead was on target as Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal beat Brighton 3-0 (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)

