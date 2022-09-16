Jump to content

More love for Federer and Sancho thanks young fan – Friday’s sporting social

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 16 September 2022 18:06
Roger Federer has announced his retirement (John Walton/PA)
Roger Federer has announced his retirement (John Walton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 16.

Football

Jadon Sancho thanked a young fan.

Antony was back at school.

Neil Warnock was getting ready to entertain the crowds.

Andy Carroll’s kids chose his new number.

Gary Neville likes a bit of Paolo Nutini.

Ashley Young gave retiring Ben Foster some stick.

Lucy Bronze was hard at work in the Barcelona sunshine.

Rio pulled the FPL trigger.

Tennis

The tributes continued for a departing great.

Golf

It got in the hole!

Ian Poulter met another famous face in Chicago.

MMA

Conor McGregor ate like a king.

