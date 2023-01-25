Jump to content

Andy Murray’s school run shock – Wednesday’s sporting social

.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 25 January 2023 18:02
Andy Murray suffered a shock on the school run (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Andy Murray suffered a shock on the school run (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
(AP)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 25.

Football

Tottenham signed a new forward.

Jack Grealish had a cartoon.

Mohamed Salah had his eye on the ball.

Tennis

Andy Murray had a shock on the school run.

Roger Federer scrubbed up well.

Novak Djokovic marched on in Melbourne.

Cricket

Stuart Broad prepped.

Onwards for Sam Curran.

The Women’s Premier League brought in big numbers.

Virat Kohli was feeling chuffed.

Fantastic figures for Ellie Anderson.

Motor racing

Lando Norris was raring to go.

Cycling

Geraint Thomas got soggy in New Zealand.

Athletics

Usain Bolt’s still got it.

Wednesday motivation from Allyson Felix…

Gymnastics

…and from Max Whitlock.

