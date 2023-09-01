Deadline deals and Ricky Gervais plays hide-and-seek – Friday’s sporting social
Ange Postecoglou made light of his Robbie Williams-inspired terrace song.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 1.
Football
Another busy transfer deadline day.
Ange Postecoglou made light of his Robbie Williams-inspired terrace song.
Birthday wishes.
Ricky Gervais set up a game of hide and seek.
Karen Bardsley was – mostly – happy to be home.
Liverpool turned the clock back.
Formula One
Does a retweet mean yes?
Happy birthday Carlos Sainz.
George Russell had the floor.
New helmet for Max Verstappen.
Haas took in some Milan sights.
Golf
Robert MacIntyre enjoyed a lucky break.
But Edoardo Molinari wasn’t as fortunate.