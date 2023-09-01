Jump to content

Deadline deals and Ricky Gervais plays hide-and-seek – Friday’s sporting social

Ange Postecoglou made light of his Robbie Williams-inspired terrace song.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 01 September 2023 18:24
Spain's Ansu Fati has joined Brighton on loan (Martin Rickett/PA)
Spain’s Ansu Fati has joined Brighton on loan (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 1.

Football

Another busy transfer deadline day.

Ange Postecoglou made light of his Robbie Williams-inspired terrace song.

Birthday wishes.

Ricky Gervais set up a game of hide and seek.

Karen Bardsley was – mostly – happy to be home.

Liverpool turned the clock back.

Formula One

Does a retweet mean yes?

Happy birthday Carlos Sainz.

George Russell had the floor.

New helmet for Max Verstappen.

Haas took in some Milan sights.

Golf

Robert MacIntyre enjoyed a lucky break.

But Edoardo Molinari wasn’t as fortunate.

