Anthony Joshua was feeling confident – Friday’s sporting social

Arsenal remembered club favourite David Rocastle.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 31 March 2023 18:27
Anthony Joshua was feeling confident (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 31.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua was ready for his fight with Jermaine Franklin.

Franklin was also confident.

Football

Arsenal remembered club favourite David Rocastle.

The current occupant of Rocastle’s old number seven shirt scooped a Premier League award.

Big claim from Gary Neville.

Neil Warnock offered his condolences.

Cricket

Michael Vaughan revealed the verdict on his ECB charge.

Athletics

Usain Bolt’s godson showed a clean pair of heels.

Bolt was reminiscing.

Formula One

Oscar Piastri reacted to taking part at his home track for the first time.

Golf

Min Woo Lee is looking forward to Augusta.

The Poulters were enjoying the Florida sun.

