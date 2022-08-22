The sporting weekend in pictures
A six-goal thriller at Newcastle and boxing drama in Jeddah were among the highlights.
Arsenal are top of the Premier League following a third straight win, while defending champions Manchester City drew 3-3 with Newcastle in a pulsating contest at St James’ Park.
Anthony Joshua acknowledged he let himself down with his erratic behaviour in the immediate aftermath of his thrilling defeat by Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia, the heavyweight boxer saying he acted “out of pure passion and emotion”.
Great Britain’s men won gold in the 4x100m relay final, but defeat for the women enabled Germany to top the medals table at the European Championships in Munich.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures.
