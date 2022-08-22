Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal are top of the Premier League following a third straight win, while defending champions Manchester City drew 3-3 with Newcastle in a pulsating contest at St James’ Park.

Anthony Joshua acknowledged he let himself down with his erratic behaviour in the immediate aftermath of his thrilling defeat by Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia, the heavyweight boxer saying he acted “out of pure passion and emotion”.

Great Britain’s men won gold in the 4x100m relay final, but defeat for the women enabled Germany to top the medals table at the European Championships in Munich.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier, right, had a red card for his foul on Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne overturned by VAR (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel appears dejected following his side’s 3-0 defeat at Leeds (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus scores, only to see it ruled out for offside, during his side’s 3-0 win at Bournemouth (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Anthony Joshua, left, and Oleksandr Usyk in action during their world heavyweight fight in Saudi Arabia (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson celebrates winning the women’s 800m final at the European Championships in Munich (Sven Hoppe/DPA) (PA Wire)

Great Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith, Lewis Davey, Charles Dobson and Alex Haydock-Wilson celebrate winning gold in the 4x400m relay in the European Championships in Munich (Marius Becker/DPA) (PA Wire)

Tom Weiskopf, who has died at the age of 79, won the Open Championship at Troon in 1973 (PA Archive) (PA Archive)

Britain’s Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher dive during the synchronised 3m springboard final in the European Aquatics Championships in Rome (Domenico Stinellis/AP) (AP)

Ireland’s Sam Bennett, wearing the best sprinter’s green jersey, wins stage three in the Vuelta a Espana (Peter Dejong/AP) (AP)