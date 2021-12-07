Jimmy Robertson sets single-frame record of 178 points in win over Lee Walker

Robertson made a 133 clearance in the fifth frame after his opponent had given away 44 points in fouls.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 07 December 2021 20:35
Comments
Jimmy Robertson set a new record in the fifth frame (Danny Lawson/PA)
Jimmy Robertson set a new record in the fifth frame (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Archive)

Jimmy Robertson set a new points record for a single frame during his 4-1 win over Welshman Lee Walker to book a place in the last 32 of the Scottish Open in Llandudno.

Robertson secured victory 178-6 in the fifth frame, making a clearance of 133 after Walker had chalked up 44 points in fouls.

The previous record stood at 167 from Dominic Dale at the 1999 World Championship in Sheffield.

In Tuesday’s evening session, Ronnie O’Sullivan coasted past Cypriot amateur Michael Georgiou to move into the second round.

O’Sullivan, the world number three, made half-century breaks in each frame as he completed a comfortable 4-0 victory.

Recommended

Georgiou scored only three points in the match as O’Sullivan, who celebrated his 46th birthday on Sunday, set up a contest against China’s Liang Wenbo.

Earlier on Tuesday, world number one Mark Selby dispatched Oliver Lines 4-1, ending with a clearance of 107 – after a match which had seen a butterfly briefly land on the table during the opening frame before being brushed away by the referee.

UK Championship runner-up Luca Brecel was also back in action, defeating Joe Perry 4-2.

Scotland’s Anthony McGill progressed through to the last 32, producing a break of 110 as he beat Chris Wakelin 4-1, while Stephen Maguire defeated Thailand’s Sunny Akani by the same scoreline.

McGill goes on to face Robertson and Maguire will meet Tom Ford for a place in round three, while Welshman Ryan Day beat Gao Yang 4-0.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in