Rice makes Arsenal debut and Crawley hits Ashes ton – Thursday’s sporting social
The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 20.
Football
Arsenal off to winning start in pre-season.
Kai Havertz finally scored a volley!
Liverpool were also up and running.
Manchester City were back in training.
Manchester United headed for America.
Paul Mullin was 1-0 down.
Alex Morgan geared up for the Women’s World Cup.
Ian Wright was excited by VAR!
Jack Butland was honoured.
Mesut Ozil was reminiscing about El Clasico.
Return of the Matt!
Golf
Tony Finau showed his colours.
Cricket
Zak Crawley scored a century.
England celebrated their new number three’s effort against Australia.
Entertainment on and off the pitch at Old Trafford.
Tennis
Stan was grateful.
Boxing
Chris Eubank Jr made a promise.
Taekwondo
Three-time world champion Bianca Walkden goes under the knife.