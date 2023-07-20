Jump to content

Rice makes Arsenal debut and Crawley hits Ashes ton – Thursday’s sporting social

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 20 July 2023 18:43
Declan Rice got his first minutes for Arsenal (Alex Brandon/AP)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 20.

Football

Arsenal off to winning start in pre-season.

Kai Havertz finally scored a volley!

Liverpool were also up and running.

Manchester City were back in training.

Manchester United headed for America.

Paul Mullin was 1-0 down.

Alex Morgan geared up for the Women’s World Cup.

Ian Wright was excited by VAR!

Jack Butland was honoured.

Mesut Ozil was reminiscing about El Clasico.

Return of the Matt!

Golf

Tony Finau showed his colours.

Cricket

Zak Crawley scored a century.

England celebrated their new number three’s effort against Australia.

Entertainment on and off the pitch at Old Trafford.

Tennis

Stan was grateful.

Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr made a promise.

Taekwondo

Three-time world champion Bianca Walkden goes under the knife.

