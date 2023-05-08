The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Arsenal kept up their Premier League title bid with a hard-fought 2-0 win at Newcastle, a day after leaders Manchester City defeated struggling Leeds 2-1.

Celtic clinched their second successive Scottish Premiership title under Ange Postecoglou with a 2-0 win over 10-man Hearts.

Away from football, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Miami Grand Prix from ninth on the grid, Wyndham Clark won his maiden PGA Tour event and Andy Murray claimed his first title since October 2019 at the ATP Challenger event in Aix-en-Provence.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the weekend’s best images.