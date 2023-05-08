The sporting weekend in pictures
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Miami Grand Prix from ninth on the grid.
Arsenal kept up their Premier League title bid with a hard-fought 2-0 win at Newcastle, a day after leaders Manchester City defeated struggling Leeds 2-1.
Celtic clinched their second successive Scottish Premiership title under Ange Postecoglou with a 2-0 win over 10-man Hearts.
Wyndham Clark won his maiden PGA Tour event and Andy Murray claimed his first title since October 2019 at the ATP Challenger event in Aix-en-Provence.
