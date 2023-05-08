Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Miami Grand Prix from ninth on the grid.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 08 May 2023 05:00
Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier (left) and Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St. James’ Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier (left) and Arsenal's Leandro Trossard battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St. James' Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

Arsenal kept up their Premier League title bid with a hard-fought 2-0 win at Newcastle, a day after leaders Manchester City defeated struggling Leeds 2-1.

Celtic clinched their second successive Scottish Premiership title under Ange Postecoglou with a 2-0 win over 10-man Hearts.

Away from football, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Miami Grand Prix from ninth on the grid, Wyndham Clark won his maiden PGA Tour event and Andy Murray claimed his first title since October 2019 at the ATP Challenger event in Aix-en-Provence.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the weekend’s best images.

