Australia mount second-half comeback to defeat Scotland at Rugby World Cup
Scotland had finished the first half on top with 12 points as seventh-ranked Australia struggled against their opponents’ potent attack.
Scotland lost their second World Cup game in New Zealand to Australia on Saturday, leaving the team with the lowest number of points in their pool and only one group stage game left to play.
The team had finished the first half on top with 12 points as seventh-ranked Australia struggled against a potent attack, failing to move the scoreboard.
Lana Skeldon had scored for the Scots but Helen Nelson failed the conversion, whilst the team were also awarded a penalty try in the first half.
But Australia bounced back in the second half, with tries from Bienne Terita and Ashley Marsters, both converted by Lori Cramer.
Scotland are left on only two points heading into their game against New Zealand on October 22.
The hosts are leading the group on five points following a 41-17 win over Australia.
