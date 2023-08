On This Day in 2013: Beth Tweddle retires a year after winning Olympic medal

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Beth Tweddle announced her retirement from competitive gymnastics on this day in 2013, a year to the day after winning Olympic bronze.

Tweddle, regarded as one of Britain’s most successful gymnasts, revealed her decision nine years after making her Olympic debut as a 19-year-old in 2004 in Athens.

Her Olympic bronze came in the uneven bars at London 2012, while she won three world gold medals, six European titles and was British champion on seven occasions.

Speculation over Tweddle’s retirement came when she dismissed the possibility of competing at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and she finally announced her decision one year before the 2014 Commonwealth Games which took place in Glasgow.

The then 28-year-old followed several Olympians who called time on their sporting careers following the London Games, including cyclists Sir Chris Hoy and Victoria Pendleton and swimmer Rebecca Adlington.

Tweddle said: “Following the Olympics I’ve had a lot of projects on and recently I’ve had a bit more time to get back into the gym and decide whether I could put 100 per cent into it.

“I know now deep down that I can’t commit to the hours and training to remain at the very top.

“I don’t think my achievements will ever really sink in but, when I do look back, I can be very proud of what I’ve done and how I’ve done it.”